Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) Position Reduced by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Free Report) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,683 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF in the third quarter worth about $207,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 111.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,111,000.

Get Global X FinTech Thematic ETF alerts:

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Price Performance

Shares of FINX opened at $26.56 on Thursday. Global X FinTech Thematic ETF has a 12-month low of $23.44 and a 12-month high of $34.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.79 million, a P/E ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.02 and its 200-day moving average is $30.67.

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Profile

The Global X FinTech ETF (FINX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Fintech Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed markets that derive significant revenues from providing financial technology products and services. FINX was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FINX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X FinTech Thematic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.