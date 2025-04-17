Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Scotiabank Analyst Says

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GFI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Gold Fields from $17.10 to $18.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.95.

Gold Fields Stock Up 3.5 %

Gold Fields Increases Dividend

NYSE GFI opened at $24.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.16. Gold Fields has a fifty-two week low of $12.98 and a fifty-two week high of $25.52.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.3752 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio is 25.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gold Fields

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFI. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 21.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Gold Fields by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period. 24.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

