Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Price Target Lowered to $36.00 at JMP Securities

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 40.82% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.86.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDEN. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 1.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 5.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 84.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 22,440 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 587,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,664,000 after purchasing an additional 24,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the period. 70.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.
