Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Shares Bought by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Graham by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Graham by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in Graham by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graham during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graham from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 29th.

Shares of Graham stock opened at $910.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $941.96 and a 200-day moving average of $903.60. Graham Holdings has a 1-year low of $683.00 and a 1-year high of $1,003.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.37%.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

