Graham (NYSE:GHC) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 16,613 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 16,909 shares.The stock last traded at $927.39 and had previously closed at $910.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Graham from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 29th.

Get Graham alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Graham

Graham Stock Performance

Graham Dividend Announcement

The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $941.96 and its 200-day moving average is $903.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.37%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GHC. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Graham by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Graham during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Graham Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.