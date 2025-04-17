Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 706 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 3.8% of Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $23,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VB. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 53,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,759,000 after purchasing an additional 7,752 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 142,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,545,000 after acquiring an additional 8,174 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,004,000 after purchasing an additional 18,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $348,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $205.19 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $190.27 and a 52 week high of $263.35. The firm has a market cap of $203.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $226.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.29.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

