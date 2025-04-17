Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $18.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $13.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Grocery Outlet from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.46.

Shares of NASDAQ GO opened at $14.64 on Wednesday. Grocery Outlet has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $27.64. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

In related news, EVP Steven K. Wilson sold 6,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $87,935.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,706.68. The trade was a 3.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lindsay E. Gray sold 2,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $31,082.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,020.32. The trade was a 6.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,435,050 and sold 17,756 shares valued at $216,892. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 276.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 236.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

