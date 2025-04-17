Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 789,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,603 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Income Trust were worth $9,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDF Gestion acquired a new position in BlackRock Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its stake in BlackRock Income Trust by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 24,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. 39.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKT stock opened at $11.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.78. BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.06 and a 12 month high of $12.67.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.0882 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.26%.

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

