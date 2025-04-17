Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $10.88 Million Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,062 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $10,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRV. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $287.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $268.00 price target (down from $273.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. HSBC downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $259.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.37.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of TRV opened at $253.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.21 and a 52 week high of $269.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $251.88 and a 200-day moving average of $249.07.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.38. The firm had revenue of $10.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 10.77%. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 19.56%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.