Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $11.37 Million Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 305,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 38,663 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $11,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 117.3% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 34,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 18,722 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 173.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,491,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,545 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Newmont by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,379,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,580,000 after acquiring an additional 865,213 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Newmont by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 22,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the period. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.20 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Newmont to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Newmont has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.02.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $55.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.12. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.60 and a fifty-two week high of $58.72. The company has a market capitalization of $63.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.29. Newmont had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 34.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmont news, COO Natascha Viljoen sold 9,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $386,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 136,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,874,514.63. The trade was a 6.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $89,082.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,199.77. This represents a 3.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,154 shares of company stock worth $825,678 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.