Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 66.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 120,691 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $7,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WELL. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Welltower by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 470,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,228,000 after buying an additional 16,946 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 7,872 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 29.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,684,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,659,000 after purchasing an additional 380,888 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Welltower by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 544,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,666,000 after purchasing an additional 128,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $145.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.31 and a fifty-two week high of $158.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.23. The firm has a market cap of $94.55 billion, a PE ratio of 93.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.93.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.73. Welltower had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 3.15%. Sell-side analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 171.79%.

WELL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Welltower from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $146.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.46.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

