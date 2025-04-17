Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,633 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $8,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.5% in the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 8,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,403,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,860,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 10,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 26.9% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 16,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.35.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $83.07 on Thursday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $64.40 and a fifty-two week high of $95.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total transaction of $114,208.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,372,009.60. This trade represents a 0.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.