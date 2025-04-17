Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 51,804 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 51,804 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $8,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in International Paper by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,559,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,429,449,000 after buying an additional 8,720,575 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,201,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in International Paper by 147.2% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,019,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,632 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in International Paper by 645.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 577,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,079,000 after purchasing an additional 500,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper in the third quarter valued at approximately $24,327,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on International Paper from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.32.

International Paper Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of IP stock opened at $46.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.99. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $33.16 and a fifty-two week high of $60.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.49.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). International Paper had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 4.75%. Research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.83%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Featured Stories

