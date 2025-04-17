H.B. Fuller (FUL) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 29th

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.235 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 29th. This is a 5.6% increase from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

H.B. Fuller has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 56 years. H.B. Fuller has a dividend payout ratio of 19.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect H.B. Fuller to earn $4.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.89 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.7%.

Shares of FUL opened at $52.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.98. H.B. Fuller has a 12-month low of $47.56 and a 12-month high of $87.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.27.

H.B. Fuller ( NYSE:FUL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $788.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.55 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that H.B. Fuller will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other H.B. Fuller news, CEO Celeste Beeks Mastin purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,310.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $198,310. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on H.B. Fuller from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Vertical Research lowered H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered H.B. Fuller from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, H.B. Fuller has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.33.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

