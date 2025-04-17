Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Given New $69.00 Price Target at Stephens

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Stephens from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC opened at $48.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.99. Hancock Whitney has a 52 week low of $42.39 and a 52 week high of $62.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 22.40%. The firm had revenue of $367.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.12 million. Analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is an increase from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Hancock Whitney in the third quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 149.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 321,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,435,000 after buying an additional 192,295 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,149,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,016,000 after acquiring an additional 30,239 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 15.8% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 20,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 551,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,227,000 after purchasing an additional 96,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

