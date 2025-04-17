Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Price Target Cut to $62.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by DA Davidson from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Hancock Whitney from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $68.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.56.

HWC stock opened at $48.52 on Wednesday. Hancock Whitney has a fifty-two week low of $42.39 and a fifty-two week high of $62.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $367.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.12 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 22.40%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 554.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1,132.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

