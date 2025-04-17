Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Stock Acquired Rep. Tim Moore

Representative Tim Moore (R-North Carolina) recently bought shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). In a filing disclosed on April 14th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Harley-Davidson stock on March 14th.

Representative Tim Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/25/2025.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) on 3/14/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) on 3/13/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) on 3/12/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 3/10/2025.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/10/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/7/2025.

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

Shares of HOG traded up $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $22.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 666,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,309. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $40.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.28.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.28). Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HOG shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 26,231 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 153.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 61.5% in the first quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 9,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Harley-Davidson news, insider Luke Christopher Mansfield sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total value of $88,264.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,487.80. This represents a 12.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Representative Moore

Timothy K. Moore (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Moore (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Moore served as speaker of the House from 2015 to 2025.

Timothy Moore earned his B.A. from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill in 1992 and his J.D. from the Oklahoma City University School of Law in 1995. His professional experience includes working as an attorney.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

