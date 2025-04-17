Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its stake in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $5,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 155.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hawkins by 262.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Hawkins by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Defined Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Hawkins during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Longboard Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Hawkins in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawkins Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ HWKN opened at $121.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.50. Hawkins, Inc. has a one year low of $71.98 and a one year high of $139.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.80.

Hawkins Dividend Announcement

Hawkins ( NASDAQ:HWKN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). Hawkins had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 8.60%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hawkins, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HWKN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BWS Financial raised shares of Hawkins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. CJS Securities began coverage on Hawkins in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company.

About Hawkins

(Free Report)

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

See Also

