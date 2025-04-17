Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Upgraded to Buy at BWS Financial

BWS Financial upgraded shares of Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $160.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Hawkins’ FY2025 earnings at $3.99 EPS.

Separately, CJS Securities assumed coverage on Hawkins in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company.

Hawkins Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ HWKN opened at $121.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.09 and a 200-day moving average of $117.80. Hawkins has a 52-week low of $71.98 and a 52-week high of $139.55.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.05). Hawkins had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.95%. On average, analysts anticipate that Hawkins will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Hawkins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Hawkins’s payout ratio is 18.37%.

Institutional Trading of Hawkins

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWKN. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Hawkins by 20.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 531 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Hawkins by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Hawkins by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in Hawkins by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Hawkins by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,035 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

See Also

