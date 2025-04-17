HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for MetaVia (NASDAQ:MTVA)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of MetaVia (NASDAQ:MTVA – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock.
MetaVia Price Performance
MTVA opened at $0.73 on Wednesday. MetaVia has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $5.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.51.
MetaVia Company Profile
