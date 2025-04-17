HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for MetaVia (NASDAQ:MTVA)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of MetaVia (NASDAQ:MTVA – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

MetaVia Price Performance

MTVA opened at $0.73 on Wednesday. MetaVia has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $5.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.51.

MetaVia Company Profile

MetaVia Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on transforming cardiometabolic diseases. MetaVia Inc, formerly known as NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc, is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

