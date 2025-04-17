Head to Head Comparison: SWEDISH ORPHAN/S (OTCMKTS:SWTUY) and Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF)

Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Free Report) and SWEDISH ORPHAN/S (OTCMKTS:SWTUY – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Halma and SWEDISH ORPHAN/S”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Halma $2.56 billion 5.09 $337.88 million N/A N/A SWEDISH ORPHAN/S $763.19 million 8.71 $134.73 million $0.50 48.76

Halma has higher revenue and earnings than SWEDISH ORPHAN/S.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Halma N/A N/A N/A SWEDISH ORPHAN/S 25.75% 29.63% 18.74%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Halma and SWEDISH ORPHAN/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Halma and SWEDISH ORPHAN/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Halma 0 3 0 2 2.80 SWEDISH ORPHAN/S 0 0 0 0 0.00

Volatility and Risk

Halma has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SWEDISH ORPHAN/S has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SWEDISH ORPHAN/S beats Halma on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Halma

Halma plc, together its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets in the United States, Mainland Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Safety segment provides fire safety, fire detection and fire suppression; safe movement in public, commercial, and industrial spaces; elevator safety; communications in emergencies; control of access in potentially hazardous industrial and commercial environments; electrical safety; and the safe management of pipelines and storage assets solutions. This segment serves shops and restaurants, healthcare facilities, and offices and stadiums; industrial and logistics assets; public spaces and critical infrastructure; and aerospace, and rail and automotive markets. The Environmental & Analysis segment offers optical, optoelectronic, and spectral imaging systems; environmental monitoring, water and waste water analysis and treatment, gas analysis and detection, and optical analysis systems. It serves the optical analysis, water analysis and treatment, gas detection, and environmental monitoring markets. The Medical segment provides critical fluidic components used by medical diagnostics and original equipment manufacturers; components, devices and systems that provide information and analytics to understand patient health and enable providers to make decisions across the continuum of care; technologies and solutions to enable in-vitro diagnostic systems and life-science discoveries and development; and technologies that enable treatment across clinical specialties. This segment serves the life sciences, health assessment and analytics, and therapeutic solutions market. The company was incorporated in 1894 and is headquartered in Amersham, the United Kingdom.

About SWEDISH ORPHAN/S

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haemophilia, inflammation, and genetic and lysosomal diseases. The company offers Elocta to treat haemophilia A; and Alprolix to treat haemophilia B. It also provides Orfadin for the treatment of hereditary tyrosinaemia type 1; and Kineret for the treatment of auto inflammatory condition, as well as Xiapex to treat Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease. In addition, the company manufactures drug substance for ReFacto AF; and develops BIVV001 and BIVV002 for the treatment of hemophilia. It operates in Sweden, the Middle East, North Africa, Russia, North America, other European countries, and internationally. The company has an agreement with Bioverativ for the development and commercialization of Elocta and Alprolix, as well as XTEN-programs. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

