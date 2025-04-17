Head to Head Contrast: Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) & Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) and Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Texas Capital Bancshares has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Five Star Bancorp has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Texas Capital Bancshares and Five Star Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Texas Capital Bancshares 3 7 4 0 2.07 Five Star Bancorp 0 1 3 0 2.75

Earnings and Valuation

Texas Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $80.36, suggesting a potential upside of 23.34%. Five Star Bancorp has a consensus target price of $36.38, suggesting a potential upside of 38.84%. Given Five Star Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Five Star Bancorp is more favorable than Texas Capital Bancshares.

This table compares Texas Capital Bancshares and Five Star Bancorp”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Texas Capital Bancshares $932.35 million 3.22 $77.51 million $1.28 50.90 Five Star Bancorp $124.96 million 4.47 $45.67 million $2.28 11.49

Texas Capital Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Five Star Bancorp. Five Star Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Texas Capital Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Texas Capital Bancshares and Five Star Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Texas Capital Bancshares 3.99% 9.14% 0.89% Five Star Bancorp 21.40% 12.89% 1.25%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.9% of Texas Capital Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.9% of Five Star Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Texas Capital Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.6% of Five Star Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Five Star Bancorp beats Texas Capital Bancshares on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services. It also provides deposit accounts, analyzed accounts, commercial card, SBA and business loans, packaged solutions, and merchant services; liquidity and investments, working capital, international trade and payment, and treasury and credit products; and commercial real estate, homebuilder and community, and mortgage finance. In addition, the company offers payables and receivables management; online and mobile banking; term loans and lines of credit, equipment finance and lease, acquisition finance, and asset-based lending; private wealth advisory solutions; and checking and savings accounts, debit and credit cards, and certificates of deposit, as well as ETF and funds management services. Further, it provides financial institution money market accounts and loan syndication products; commercial loans for financing for working capital, organic growth, and acquisitions; real estate term and construction loans; mortgage warehouse lending services; treasury management, trust, and advisory and escrow services; and letters of credit. The company operates in Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, and San Antonio metropolitan areas of Texas. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Five Star Bancorp

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market accounts, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and time deposits. The company also offers loan products, including commercial and residential real estate loans; commercial loans; commercial land loans; farmland loans; commercial and residential construction loans; and consumer and other loans, as well as operating lines of credit. In addition, it provides debit cards; and remote deposit capture, online and mobile banking, and direct deposit services. Five Star Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California.

