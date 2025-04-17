Head to Head Contrast: Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) vs. Millrose Properties (NYSE:MRP)

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) and Millrose Properties (NYSE:MRP – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Terreno Realty and Millrose Properties”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Terreno Realty $382.62 million 15.55 $184.50 million $1.92 30.09 Millrose Properties $434.01 million 9.17 N/A N/A N/A

Terreno Realty has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Millrose Properties.

Dividends

Profitability

Terreno Realty pays an annual dividend of $1.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Millrose Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Terreno Realty pays out 102.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

This table compares Terreno Realty and Millrose Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Terreno Realty 48.18% 5.20% 4.04% Millrose Properties N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Terreno Realty and Millrose Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Terreno Realty 1 8 3 0 2.17 Millrose Properties 0 0 1 1 3.50

Terreno Realty currently has a consensus price target of $66.45, indicating a potential upside of 15.04%. Millrose Properties has a consensus price target of $27.50, indicating a potential upside of 14.73%. Given Terreno Realty’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Terreno Realty is more favorable than Millrose Properties.

Summary

Terreno Realty beats Millrose Properties on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Terreno Realty

(Get Free Report)

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, D.C. All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned 259 buildings aggregating approximately 16.0 million square feet, 45 improved land parcels consisting of approximately 152.4 acres, seven properties under development or redevelopment and approximately 62.7 acres of land entitled for future development. The Company is an internally managed Maryland corporation and elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the Code), commencing with its taxable year ended December 31, 2010.

About Millrose Properties

(Get Free Report)

Millrose Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment and management company that focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality commercial properties. They are headquartered in Purchase, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.