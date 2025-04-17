Head-To-Head Survey: Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) vs. Keyuan Petrochemicals (OTCMKTS:KEYP)

Keyuan Petrochemicals (OTCMKTS:KEYP – Get Free Report) and Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap manufacturing companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Keyuan Petrochemicals and Westlake Chemical Partners”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Keyuan Petrochemicals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Westlake Chemical Partners $1.14 billion 0.71 $54.28 million $1.77 12.99

Westlake Chemical Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Keyuan Petrochemicals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

78.3% of Westlake Chemical Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Westlake Chemical Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Keyuan Petrochemicals and Westlake Chemical Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Keyuan Petrochemicals N/A N/A N/A Westlake Chemical Partners 5.40% 7.31% 4.75%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Keyuan Petrochemicals and Westlake Chemical Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Keyuan Petrochemicals 0 0 0 0 0.00 Westlake Chemical Partners 0 0 0 1 4.00

Given Keyuan Petrochemicals’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Keyuan Petrochemicals is more favorable than Westlake Chemical Partners.

Summary

Westlake Chemical Partners beats Keyuan Petrochemicals on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Keyuan Petrochemicals

(Get Free Report)

Keyuan Petrochemicals, Inc., through its subsidiaries, Ningbo Keyuan, Ningbo Keyuan Petrochemicals, Keyuan Synthetic Rubbers, Guangxi Keyuan and Zhongkexuneng, is engaged in the manufacture and sale of petrochemical products and rubber in the People’s Republic of China. The Company’s segments include the manufacture and sale of petrochemical products (petrochemical segment) and the manufacture and sale of rubber products (rubber segment). The Petrochemicals Segment includes the manufacturing and sales of mixed light aromatics, mixed heavy aromatics, fine propylene, propane, butane, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), methyltert-butylether and styrene. The Rubber Segment includes the manufacturing and sales of various rubber products. It manufactures and supplies various petrochemical and rubber products, including petrochemical products, such as Benzene Toluene-Xylene Aromatics (BTX Aromatics), propylene, styrene, LPG, Methyl Tertiary Butyl Ether (MTBE) and rubber products.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

(Get Free Report)

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company’s ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, such as propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis. Westlake Chemical Partners GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. Westlake Chemical Partners LP was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

