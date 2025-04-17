Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC) Stock Holdings Lowered by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 145,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,087 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $2,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com cut Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

DOC stock opened at $18.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.33 and a 12 month high of $23.26.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.1017 per share. This represents a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 348.57%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

