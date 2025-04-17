Henderson Far East Income (LON:HFEL) Issues Earnings Results

Henderson Far East Income (LON:HFEL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 5.73 ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Henderson Far East Income had a net margin of 589.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%.

Henderson Far East Income Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Henderson Far East Income stock opened at GBX 203 ($2.69) on Thursday. Henderson Far East Income has a 12 month low of GBX 182.67 ($2.42) and a 12 month high of GBX 248 ($3.28). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 216.23 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 225.48. The firm has a market cap of £329.89 million, a P/E ratio of -31.98 and a beta of 0.60.

Henderson Far East Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a dividend of GBX 10.25 ($0.14) per share. This is an increase from Henderson Far East Income’s previous dividend of $6.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Henderson Far East Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently -393.80%.

Henderson Far East Income Company Profile

Henderson Far East Income aims to provide a high level of dividend as well as capital appreciation from a diversified portfolio of investments traded on the Pacific, Australasian, Japanese and Indian stock markets. It makes investments in a diversified portfolio of securities issued by companies listed on stock exchanges in, or which are based in or the business activities are concentrated on the Asia Pacific region or by governments in the Asia Pacific region.

