Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVI) Shares Down 1.3% – Here’s What Happened

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.66 and last traded at $10.66. 525 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 38,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $156.66 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.80 and a 200-day moving average of $10.66.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI

About Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI during the fourth quarter worth about $3,102,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI during the fourth quarter worth $2,516,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI in the 4th quarter valued at $1,076,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI in the 4th quarter valued at $910,000. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the industrial technology sectors in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Zephyr Cove, Nevada.

