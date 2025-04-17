Hercules Silver (OTC:BADEF) Trading Up 2.5% – Still a Buy?

Hercules Silver Corp. (OTC:BADEF – Get Free Report) was up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.43 and last traded at $0.42. Approximately 82,780 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 168,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

Hercules Silver Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.41.

Hercules Silver Company Profile

Hercules Silver Corp., a junior mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. It explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Hercules silver project consisting of one patented lode claim, 416 unpatented lode claims covering 8,850 acres located in Washington County, Idaho.

