Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Stock Position Reduced by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP decreased its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,493,374 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 246,136 shares during the period. Hess accounts for approximately 3.6% of Laurion Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Hess were worth $198,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Hess by 225.6% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 293 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Hess Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:HES opened at $127.93 on Thursday. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $123.79 and a 1 year high of $163.98. The stock has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.38.

Hess Dividend Announcement

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Hess had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 21.27%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Hess’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Hess from $164.00 to $146.58 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Pickering Energy Partners raised Hess to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Hess from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Friday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.26.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 175,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $27,877,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,384,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,879,364.70. The trade was a 6.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

