Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Announces Dividend of $0.30

Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.299 per share on Monday, June 9th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 24th.

Hiscox Stock Performance

Hiscox stock opened at $14.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.29 and a 200-day moving average of $14.08. Hiscox has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $16.90.

Hiscox Company Profile

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It offers commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses; and personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, and luxury motor, as well as artwork, antiques, classic cars, jewelry, collectables, and other assets through brokers, partners, and direct-to-consumers.

