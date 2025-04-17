Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hologic by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC now owns 26,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 227.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 97,612 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,037,000 after buying an additional 67,832 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Hologic by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,070,384 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $293,434,000 after acquiring an additional 572,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Hologic by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 714,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,499,000 after acquiring an additional 222,167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HOLX shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Leerink Partners lowered shares of Hologic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.62.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $56.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.82. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.05 and a 1 year high of $84.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.49.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 18.42%. Equities analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

