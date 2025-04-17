Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Sold by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,564 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HST. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,717,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 62,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 15,417 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 607.7% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 243,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after buying an additional 208,797 shares during the period. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,452,000. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

HST stock opened at $13.41 on Thursday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.22 and a 1 year high of $19.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.79.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.29. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.81%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

