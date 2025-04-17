Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Given New $136.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Truist Financial from $140.00 to $136.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (down from $132.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.28.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of HWM stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $123.26. The stock had a trading volume of 362,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,976,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.92 billion, a PE ratio of 43.67, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.63 and its 200 day moving average is $118.43. Howmet Aerospace has a twelve month low of $62.80 and a twelve month high of $140.55.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 25.74%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HWM. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 208.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

