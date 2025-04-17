Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Position Raised by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) by 42.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,088,562 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323,574 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Hudbay Minerals were worth $8,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 13,716 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 15,563 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. 57.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudbay Minerals Trading Up 0.1 %

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $7.06 on Thursday. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.41.

Hudbay Minerals Increases Dividend

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Free Report ) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $584.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.28 million. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 3.80%. Hudbay Minerals’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a $0.007 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This is an increase from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 5.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Desjardins initiated coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

