Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HBM. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Desjardins raised shares of Hudbay Minerals to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. TD Securities decreased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.64.
View Our Latest Analysis on Hudbay Minerals
Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Senior Officer Francisco Javier Del Rio Del Aguila sold 12,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.00, for a total transaction of C$155,508.00. Also, Director Peter Gerald Jan Kukielski purchased 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.76 per share, with a total value of C$100,068.00. Insiders acquired 11,800 shares of company stock valued at $127,418 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.
About Hudbay Minerals
Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hudbay Minerals
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Viking Therapeutics Stock Pops But Struggles to Hold Gains
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- Qualcomm Stock Just Earned a Fresh Buy Rating—Get Excited
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Meta Stock Holds Upside Potential as Analysts Cut Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.