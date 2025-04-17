Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HBM. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Desjardins raised shares of Hudbay Minerals to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. TD Securities decreased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.64.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

TSE:HBM opened at C$9.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.86. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of C$8.49 and a 52-week high of C$14.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.83.

In related news, Senior Officer Francisco Javier Del Rio Del Aguila sold 12,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.00, for a total transaction of C$155,508.00. Also, Director Peter Gerald Jan Kukielski purchased 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.76 per share, with a total value of C$100,068.00. Insiders acquired 11,800 shares of company stock valued at $127,418 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

