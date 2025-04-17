Humana (HUM) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Humana (NYSE: HUM):

4/15/2025 – Humana had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $270.00 to $300.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/11/2025 – Humana had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $290.00 to $325.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/11/2025 – Humana had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $270.00 to $322.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/9/2025 – Humana had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $305.00 to $316.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/9/2025 – Humana is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $326.00 price target on the stock.

4/7/2025 – Humana was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/18/2025 – Humana was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/5/2025 – Humana was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/25/2025 – Humana was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/18/2025 – Humana had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $256.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

HUM traded down $21.20 on Thursday, reaching $264.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,670,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,264. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $265.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.33. The company has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.62. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $213.31 and a 12-month high of $406.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($2.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.10. Humana had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 1.02%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.58%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 399.7% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 6,647.5% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 27,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,916,000 after purchasing an additional 26,856 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Humana by 735.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 219,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,563,000 after buying an additional 192,801 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 964,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,811,000 after buying an additional 65,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

