Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) Coverage Initiated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Hut 8 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Hut 8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Hut 8 from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.36.

HUT opened at $11.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Hut 8 has a 12-month low of $7.21 and a 12-month high of $31.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.25 and a 200-day moving average of $18.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Hut 8 during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Hut 8 by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Hut 8 during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hut 8 by 832.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

