HWH International Inc. (NASDAQ:HWH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

HWH International Inc. (NASDAQ:HWH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 149,400 shares, a growth of 179.8% from the March 15th total of 53,400 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

HWH International Stock Performance

HWH stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.11. 5,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,227. HWH International has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $15.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HWH International

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HWH International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HWH International Inc. (NASDAQ:HWH – Free Report) by 303.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,583 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of HWH International worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

HWH International Company Profile

HWH International Inc operates a marketplace to provide products and services for health, wealth, and happiness. The company operates through HWH Marketplace, Hapi Cafés, Hapi Travel, and Hapi Wealth Builder segments. The HWH Marketplace segment provides products manufactured by its affiliate companies at a discounted price to its members.

