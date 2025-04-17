Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Price Target Lowered to $132.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Free Report) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $156.75 to $132.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $157.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (down from $150.00) on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $161.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.22.

Hyatt Hotels Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $105.94 on Wednesday. Hyatt Hotels has a 1 year low of $102.43 and a 1 year high of $168.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.85 and its 200 day moving average is $146.32.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 9.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is 4.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.78, for a total transaction of $226,848.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,377,290.06. This represents a 4.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $1,168,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,561.60. This represents a 51.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,517,798. 23.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hyatt Hotels

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 583.3% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

See Also

