Hypertension Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:HDII) & ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Financial Comparison

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) and Hypertension Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:HDII) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares ResMed and Hypertension Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ResMed 25.34% 26.17% 18.60% Hypertension Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.0% of ResMed shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of ResMed shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.0% of Hypertension Diagnostics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ResMed $4.93 billion 6.35 $1.02 billion $8.47 25.13 Hypertension Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares ResMed and Hypertension Diagnostics”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

ResMed has higher revenue and earnings than Hypertension Diagnostics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ResMed and Hypertension Diagnostics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ResMed 1 5 7 2 2.67 Hypertension Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 0.00

ResMed presently has a consensus target price of $251.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.90%. Given ResMed’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ResMed is more favorable than Hypertension Diagnostics.

Volatility & Risk

ResMed has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hypertension Diagnostics has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ResMed beats Hypertension Diagnostics on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc. develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights. The company also provides AirView, a cloud-based system that enables remote monitoring and changing of patients’ device settings; myAir, a personalized therapy management application for patients with sleep apnea that provides support, education, and troubleshooting tools for increased patient engagement and improved compliance; U-Sleep, a compliance monitoring solution that enables home medical equipment (HME) to streamline their sleep programs; connectivity module and propeller solutions; and Propeller portal. It offers out-of-hospital software solution, such as Brightree business management software and service solutions to providers of HME, pharmacy, home infusion, orthotics, and prosthetics services; MatrixCare care management and related ancillary solutions to senior living, skilled nursing, life plan communities, home health, home care, and hospice organizations, as well as related accountable care organizations; HEALTHCAREfirst that offers electronic health record, software, billing and coding services, and analytics for home health and hospice agencies; and MEDIFOX DAN’s software solutions. The company markets its products to sleep clinics, home healthcare dealers, and hospitals through a network of distributors and direct sales force. ResMed Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Hypertension Diagnostics

Hypertension Diagnostics, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary noninvasive medical devices that detect subtle changes in the elasticity of arteries in the United States and internationally. It offers CVProfilor, which allows a physician to non-invasively assess the elasticity of small and large arteries, of which small artery elasticity is the earliest and sensitive marker of cardiovascular disease. The company offers CVProfilor DO-2020, which provides a patient's arterial elasticity indices used in the assessment for underlying vascular disease; CVProfilor MD-3000 that offers a sensitive and specific guide to the presence of blood vessel disease; and HD/PulseWave CR-2000 research cardiovascular profiling system, which provides researchers and scientists with a non-invasive means to assess arterial elasticity in support of human research in various areas. Its products collect 30 seconds of blood pressure waveform data, perform an analysis of the digitized blood pressure waveforms, and generate a CVProfile report that contains information on blood pressure, heart rate, pulse pressure, body surface area, body mass index, and C1-large and C2-small artery elasticity indices. The company sells its products to primary care physicians, cardiologists, health care professionals, trained medical personnel, research investigators at academic medical research centers, government institutes, cardiovascular specialists, and pharmaceutical firms. It markets its products through a representative organization in the United States. Hypertension Diagnostics, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Richmond Hill, Canada.

