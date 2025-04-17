Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,548,300 shares, a decrease of 36.6% from the March 15th total of 2,440,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 86.5 days.

Iberdrola Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:IBDSF traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.55. 7,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,031. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.71. Iberdrola has a 52 week low of $11.77 and a 52 week high of $17.84.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, and Australia. It generates electricity from renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, and conventional nuclear, as well as through batteries.

