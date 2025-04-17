Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,548,300 shares, a decrease of 36.6% from the March 15th total of 2,440,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 86.5 days.
Iberdrola Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:IBDSF traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.55. 7,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,031. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.71. Iberdrola has a 52 week low of $11.77 and a 52 week high of $17.84.
About Iberdrola
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Iberdrola
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Tariff Exemptions Set the Stage for a Taiwan Semiconductor Rally
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Mitigating Tariffs: 3 Stocks to Gain From a Weaker U.S. Dollar
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- Broadcom’s Apple Relationship: AI Opportunity Meets Tariff Risk
Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.