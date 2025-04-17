Ibotta (NYSE:IBTA) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Ibotta (NYSE:IBTA – Free Report) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE IBTA opened at $45.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and a PE ratio of 25.32. Ibotta has a 1 year low of $31.40 and a 1 year high of $117.59.
Ibotta declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
Ibotta’s mission is to Make Every Purchase Rewarding. Our technology allows CPG brands to deliver digital promotions to over 200 million consumers through a single, convenient network called the Ibotta Performance Network (IPN). We are pioneers in success-based marketing: we only get paid when our client’s promotion results in a sale, not when a consumer merely views or clicks on the promotion.
