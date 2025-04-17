Ibotta (NYSE:IBTA) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Ibotta (NYSE:IBTA – Free Report) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE IBTA opened at $45.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and a PE ratio of 25.32. Ibotta has a 1 year low of $31.40 and a 1 year high of $117.59.

Ibotta declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ibotta stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Ibotta, Inc. ( NYSE:IBTA Free Report ) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.07% of Ibotta worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Ibotta’s mission is to Make Every Purchase Rewarding. Our technology allows CPG brands to deliver digital promotions to over 200 million consumers through a single, convenient network called the Ibotta Performance Network (IPN). We are pioneers in success-based marketing: we only get paid when our client’s promotion results in a sale, not when a consumer merely views or clicks on the promotion.

