ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $31.97, but opened at $32.90. ICICI Bank shares last traded at $33.14, with a volume of 1,203,945 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ICICI Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Get ICICI Bank alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank Stock Up 4.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $117.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 24.40%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ICICI Bank Limited will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBN. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICICI Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in ICICI Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in ICICI Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ICICI Bank during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 2,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. 18.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICICI Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and time, fixed, recurring, and security deposits services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ICICI Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICICI Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.