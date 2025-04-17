ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $29.75 and traded as high as $31.99. ICICI Bank shares last traded at $31.87, with a volume of 5,807,327 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ICICI Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th.

ICICI Bank Trading Up 4.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $117.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.75 and a 200-day moving average of $29.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. ICICI Bank had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 15.61%. On average, analysts anticipate that ICICI Bank Limited will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBN. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ICICI Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ICICI Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ICICI Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ICICI Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its holdings in ICICI Bank by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 2,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and time, fixed, recurring, and security deposits services.

