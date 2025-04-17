ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Stock Position Lowered by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management lowered its position in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,579 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $6,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICUI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in ICU Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in ICU Medical by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 813.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a $97.00 target price on ICU Medical in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ICU Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.67.

ICU Medical Stock Performance

Shares of ICU Medical stock opened at $139.14 on Thursday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.36 and a 12 month high of $196.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -30.45 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.33.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

