IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Price Target Lowered to $420.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $450.00 to $420.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $481.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $559.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $523.75.

Shares of IDXX opened at $402.38 on Monday. IDEXX Laboratories has a 12-month low of $356.14 and a 12-month high of $548.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $424.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $432.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP George Fennell sold 9,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.53, for a total value of $4,618,824.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,781,645.28. This trade represents a 54.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.94, for a total transaction of $1,397,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,242.34. This trade represents a 49.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $412,258,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 59,810.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 918,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,856,950,000 after buying an additional 916,898 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch SE raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 5,439.3% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 473,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,696,000 after acquiring an additional 464,791 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,412,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 701.6% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 422,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,527,000 after acquiring an additional 369,471 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

