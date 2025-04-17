iFabric (TSE:IFA) Trading Up 1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iFabric Corp. (TSE:IFA – Get Free Report) shot up 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.98 and last traded at C$0.98. 10,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 12,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.97.

iFabric Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock has a market cap of C$29.69 million, a P/E ratio of 82.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 7.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.10.

About iFabric

iFabric Corp. engages in the design and distribute of women's intimate apparel and accessories in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intimate Apparel, Intelligent Fabrics, and Other. The Intimate Apparel segment designs, purchases, and distributes intimate apparel comprising a range of specialty bras, including patented reversible bra, patented bandeaux bra, and patented breast lift products, as well as distributes a range of apparel accessories under the Coconut Grove Intimates trade name.

