Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $73.53, but opened at $71.17. Illumina shares last traded at $71.51, with a volume of 220,094 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ILMN shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $100.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Illumina from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Illumina from $128.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Illumina from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.70.

Get Illumina alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Illumina

Illumina Stock Down 3.4 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of -9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 13.37% and a negative net margin of 27.95%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Illumina

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Bank of Stockton boosted its stake in Illumina by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 2,162 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,623 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 470 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Illumina by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 617 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Illumina by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Illumina

(Get Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.