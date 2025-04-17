Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October (BATS:XBOC) Shares Bought by First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October (BATS:XBOC – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter valued at $32,081,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,922,000. Millington Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 47,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 11,597 shares during the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October by 120.9% during the third quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 39,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 21,692 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 7,404 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October Trading Down 1.5 %

BATS:XBOC opened at $28.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.81 and a 200-day moving average of $30.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.16 million, a PE ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 0.49. Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October has a 52 week low of $26.70 and a 52 week high of $31.03.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October (XBOC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap and downside buffer over a specific holdings period. XBOC was launched on Oct 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October (BATS:XBOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.