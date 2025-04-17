Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy” Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

Separately, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Innoviva in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company.

Shares of INVA opened at $18.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 0.48. Innoviva has a 1-year low of $14.35 and a 1-year high of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $91.81 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Innoviva will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Innoviva news, major shareholder Alexander J. Denner sold 151,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $2,665,215.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,125,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,628,294.75. This represents a 2.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Innoviva by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Innoviva by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innoviva by 10.3% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innoviva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Innoviva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; XERAVA (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults; and XACDURO, a beta lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.

